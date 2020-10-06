Trump, carrying the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, returns to the White House and dodges questions about how many people close to him have gotten sick

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020.

Multiple people in Trump's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump removed his mask after he arrived back at the White House.

Multiple people in Trump’s inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump removed his mask after he arrived back at the White House.

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday night, after spending three days there to receive COVID-19 treatment.

As he was leaving a reporter shouted: “How many of your staff are sick? Do you think you might be a super spreader, Mr. President?”

Trump replied with “Thank you, very much.”

Trump removed his face mask when he arrived at the White House, flouting medical advice designed to protect others from those who are infected with the virus.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump arrives back at the White House, and removes his mask, following several nights at Walter Reed Medical Center. The president left Walter Reed this evening despite not having completed his full COVID-19 treatment. https://t.co/XCER5YMh2e pic.twitter.com/rTfKo35d4G — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020

Doctors earlier Monday said Trump’s condition had improved after several therapeutic COVID-19 treatments. He was diagnosed with the illness late last week.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician said Trump was healthy enough to leave the facility but “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Conley said Trump would be taken to the White House medical unit where he will continue his treatment.

Multiple people who have interacted with Trump in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, the Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On Sunday, Trump also was filmed temporarily leaving Walter Reed in the back of a black car to wave at supporters who were outside the medical centre.

A doctor at the hospital accused him of putting the lives of Secret Service agents at risk for “political theatre.”

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre. This is insanity,” Dr. James P. Phillips, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at George Washington University said in a tweet.

Trump announced that he and Melania were positive for the virus on Friday after Hicks tested positive on Thursday.

The president on Saturday, September 26 hosted an event at the White House Rose Garden to announce his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and several who attended would later also test positive. The affair may have been a super-spreader event.

Those who attended could be seen not wearing masks or socially distancing. On Tuesday, September 29, Trump attended the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump arrived too late to be tested, moderator Chris Wallace said. His family could also be seen not wearing masks.

Trump also attended a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, and on Thursday attended a fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort. He announced his positive diagnosis just hours after.

In the ensuing days, multiple people at the September 26 event announced that they had COVID-19, including two senators, former counselor Kellyann Conway, and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

