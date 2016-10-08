Trump apologizes after shocking audio emerges of lewd 2005 comments about women

Donald Trump spoke about being able to “grab” women “by the p—-” because “when you’re a star they let you do it,” in a shocking audio recording from 2005 that emerged Friday.

The recording, which was picked up by a hot mic, happened while Trump was talking with Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood” and was published into The Washington Post on Friday. The two were aboard a bus and were arriving on the set of “Days of Our Lives” to tape a segment for Trump’s upcoming cameo on the soap opera.

The video of the incident includes Trump saying a litany of crude remarks.

In a Friday statement from Trump, which came almost immediately after the story was posted, Trump called his commentary “locker room banter.”

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended.”

The tape began with Trump discussing a failed attempt to seduce a woman. That woman’s name was not mentioned in the tape.

“I moved on her and I failed,” he said. “I’ll admit it.”

According to the Post, the tape was recorded several months after he married his third wife, Melania.

“I did try and f— her,” Trump later said. “She was married. … And I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.'”

“I moved on her like a b—-, but I couldn’t get there,” he continued. “And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony t— and everything. She’s totally changed her look.”

At that point, Trump and Bush noticed the actress, Arianne Zucker, who was waiting to take them onto the set.

“I’ve gotta use some tic tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump said. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump continued. “You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Watch the video below. Warning: It contains graphic language:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.