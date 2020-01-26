LIVE: Trump lawyer Michael Purpura outlines '6 key facts' about Trump and the Ukraine scandal that have no factual basis

Reuters U.S. President Trump addresses U.S. mayors at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump’s lawyers took centre stage Saturday as they begin opening arguments in his historic impeachment trial.

They will argue that the two articles of impeachment against Trump – charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – are constitutionally invalid and should be tossed out.

They’re expected to focus heavily on former Vice President Joe Biden and unfounded allegations of corruption against him, as well as discredited conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers took centre stage Saturday as they begin their opening arguments in his historic impeachment trial.

Trump was impeached last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles of impeachment relate to his efforts to coerce Ukraine to launch politically motivated investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic frontrunner and Trump’s political rival, and the Democratic Party as a whole.

While doing so, the president withheld $US391 million in vital military aid to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

Beginning around 10 a.m. ET, Trump’s defence team began laying out what they say is a preview of “coming attractions” as they argue that the charges against him are constitutionally invalid and should be tossed out.

The Trump team’s opening arguments come after three days of opening arguments from seven impeachment managers, lawmakers from the House of Representatives who act as prosecutors in Trump’s impeachment trial. The group is led by Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which oversaw majority of the impeachment hearings against Trump last year.

Deputy White House counsel Michael Purpura lays out ‘6 key facts’ about Trump and Ukraine that have no basis in the facts

Senate TV

Purpura accused House Democrats of “selective leaks” and holding “closed-door examinations” with “handpicked witnesses,” and later having “staged public hearings.”

He then outlined what he said were six “key facts” that “have not and will not change”:

The July 25 call transcript shows that the president did not condition either security assistance or a meeting on anything. Fact check: The “transcript” Purpura referred to is a rough summary the White House released. The summary shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling Trump Ukraine is ready for more military aid. Trump replied: “I would like you to do us a favour, though,” and immediately asked Zelensky to pursue investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as conspiracy theories about Ukrainian election interference.

Zelensky and other Ukrainians have repeatedly said there was no quid pro quo or pressure on them to launch investigations. Fact check: It’s true that Zelensky said he didn’t feel pressured and that there was “no blackmail.” But context matters, especially in a geopolitical relationship like this one, where there’s a clear imbalance of power. As Insider’s John Haltiwanger reported last year, Ukraine is still reliant on US military assistance as it fends off Russian aggression. By acknowledging feeling pressured, Zelensky would risk angering Trump. “Whether the hold, the security assistance hold, continued or not, Ukrainians understood that that’s something the president wanted and they still wanted important things from the president,” Holmes testified. “So I think that continues to this day. I think they’re being very careful. They still need us now going forward.”

Zelensky and Ukrainian officials did not even know the security assistance was paused until the end of August, over a month after the July 25 call. Fact check: Laura Cooper, a Russia and Ukraine expert at the Pentagon, revealed in public testimony last year that the State Department emailed a member of her staff on July 25 – the day of the Trump-Zelensky phone call – saying Ukrainian embassy officials and the House Foreign Affairs Committee were asking about US military aid. In other words, Ukraine seemed aware of the freeze at the time Trump spoke with Zelensky.

Not a “single wintess testified that the president himself said that there was any connection between any investigations and security assistance, a presidential meeting or anything.” Fact check: Gordon Sondland, the US’s ambassador to the European Union, testified that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo that involved conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Ukraine launching the investigations he wanted. Sondland also told Holmes Trump only cares about “the big stuff” as it relates to Ukraine. When Holmes noted that Ukraine is at war with Russia, Sondland said “the big stuff” is more about the Bidens. And Sondland raised the request for investigations at a July 10 meeting with Ukrainian officials after they asked when Zelensky could expect a White House meeting with Trump.

Security assistance was released on September 11 and a Trump-Zelensky “presidential meeting” happened on September 25, without Ukraine announcing any investigations. Fact check: The president released the aid only after Politico publicly reported, on August 28, that he had frozen it, and after Congress and the public learned about a whistleblower’s complaint against Trump. The “presidential meeting” Purpura referred to was a brief meeting on the sidelines of the UN. Zelensky himself said at the pull-aside that he was keen on meeting Trump at the White House. The president has not yet granted that request.

Democrats’ “blind drive” to impeach Trump doesn’t change that he’s been a “better friend” and “stronger supporter” of Ukraine than his predecessor. Fact check: Republican lawmakers have repeatedly pointed to Trump’s sale of javelins to Ukraine as a sign of his strong support for the country’s fight against Russian aggression on its eastern border. However, as Haltiwanger wrote, under the rules of the sale, the Javelin missiles have to be stored in western Ukraine, which is far from the frontlines of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine against pro-Russia separatists. In short, the Javelins were essentially provided to Ukraine under the condition that they not be used in the conflict zone.



Purpura concluded that each of the “facts” he laid out are “enough to sink the Democrats’ case.”

Deputy White House counsel Michael Purpura claims lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff fabricated the details of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president

Here’s what Purpura said of Schiff’s comments: “That’s fake. That’s not the real call. That’s not the evidence here. That’s not the transcript that [White House counsel] Mr. Cipollone just referenced. And we can shrug it off and say we were making light or a joke, but that was in a hearing in the United States House of Representatives discussing the removal of the President of the United States from office.”

Fact check: Schiff was paraphrasing the call. He said as much before describing “the essence of what the president communicates,” and not “the exact transcribed version of the call.”

It’s also impossible to access an exact transcript of the call because the White House has not released it to Congress or the public.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone attacks Democrats for running a closed impeachment process

Associated Press House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrive for the start of the third day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Addressing the impeachment process, Cipollone said: “If you were really interested in finding out the truth, why would you run a process the way they ran it? If you were really confident in your position on the facts, why would you lock everybody out f it from the president’s side? Why would you do that?”

Fact check: The House committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry repeatedly invited Trump’s lawyers to participate in the hearings. They declined to do so. The hearings themselves were initially conducted behind closed doors, but about 100 lawmakers – Democrats and Republicans on each committee spearheading the impeachment inquiry – were allowed to attend.

Afterward, the House Intelligence Committee released full transcripts of all the depositions. It also held public hearings with more than a dozen officials. The White House declined to send lawyers representing Trump to the public hearings as well.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone claims Trump has a ‘strong record’ of confronting Russia. It’s a misleading statement.

Sergei SavostyanovTASS via Getty Images Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Board in March 2019.

Cipollone told senators that Trump has “a strong record” of confronting Russia.

“You will hear that President Trump has a strong record of support for Ukraine,” he added. “You will hear that from the witnesses in their record that [House managers] didn’t tell you about.””

Fact check: Here, Cipollone was likely referring to the Trump administration’s decision to send lethal weapons known as Javelins to Ukraine, which the Obama administration refused to do.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly pointed to Trump’s sale of javelins to Ukraine as a sign of his strong support for the country’s fight against Russian aggression on its eastern border.

However, as Insider’s John Haltiwanger wrote, under the rules of the sale, the Javelin missiles have to be stored in western Ukraine, which is far from the frontlines of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine against pro-Russia separatists.

In short, the Javelins were essentially provided to Ukraine under the condition that they not be used in the conflict zone.

Experts on the region have also repeatedly said that Ukrainian soldiers are more appreciative and in greater need of nonlethal aid.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone: House managers are trying to ‘remove President Trump from the ballot’ in the 2020 election

Senate TV

White House counsel Pat Cipollone kicked things off by claiming House impeachment managers are trying to “remove President Trump from the ballot” in the 2020 election.

Addressing the Senate, he added: They’re asking you to “take that decision away from the American people.”

“They’re asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done, and they’re asking you to do it with no evidence,” Cipollone said.

He also referenced a “transcript” of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky and said it was the “best evidence of what happened on the call.”

Fact check: No transcript of the call has been released. The White House put out a rough summary of the conversation, but the full transcript is on a top-secret, codeword National Security Council server. White House lawyers made the unusual decision to move the transcript to the server – which is typically used to house sensitive information pertaining to national security – after multiple White House officials reported the call as being inappropriate and a potential violation of US law.

What to expect on Saturday

The Washington Post/ Getty White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The president’s defence team is spearheaded by White House counsel Pat Cipollone. It also features his personal lawyers Jay Sekulow and Jane Raskin, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, former Whitewater independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray, and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

Trump’s lawyers filed a legal brief earlier this week that outlined many of their upcoming arguments.

They will say the charges against him are unconstitutional and that abuse of power is not a criminal offence and therefore not an impeachable one. They’re also expected to assert that the president is immune from not just prosecution but any kind of congressional or law enforcement investigation while he’s in office.

Here are some other arguments they might lay out:

“The call was perfect.” This refers to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the centre of the impeachment inquiry. During the call, Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens and a conspiracy theory promoted by Russia about purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. He voiced these requests right after Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for more US military aid. Several White House officials who listened in reported the phone call to John Eisenberg, the National Security Council’s chief lawyer. Officials testified to Congress that they thought it was “wrong,” “improper,” and “inappropriate.” According to a whistleblower complaint about the phone call, White House lawyers believed the president violated the law during the call by soliciting foreign interference in the upcoming election. Eisenberg also warned officials not to tell anyone about the phone call and had a transcript of the conversation moved to a top-secret, codeword NSC server typically used to house sensitive information pertaining to US national security.

“There was no quid pro quo.” Trump has been accused of engaging in a quid pro quo with Ukraine by refusing to release military aid or grant Zelensky a White House meeting until he publicly committed to the investigations Trump wanted. The president’s allies claim that because Trump ultimately released the aid, there was no actual quid pro quo. But the administration only released the funds after Politico reported on the aid freeze in late August, and after Congress and the public learned of the existence of the whistleblower’s complaint. “This is a well-known principle of criminal law that if the defendant says he didn’t do it, he couldn’t have done it,” Schiff said Friday evening. “If the defendant learns and he’s been caught and he says he didn’t do it, he couldn’t have done it. That doesn’t hold up in any court in the land. It shouldn’t hold up here.”

Where is the whistleblower? Trump and his allies have repeatedly called for the identity of the whistleblower to be revealed to the public, even though the individual’s anonymity is protected under federal law. Trump himself has accused the whistleblower of espionage and treason, crimes that are punishable by death.

The Obama administration also withheld foreign aid from countries. It’s true that Barack Obama and other presidents withheld or froze foreign aid. None of them did so for their personal benefit.

Trump never specifically said he was bribing Ukraine, and if a witness didn’t directly see the president do this, it couldn’t have happened. Schiff underscored the absurdity of this claim, saying it was akin to telling jurors not to consider anything but “a televised confession by the president.” And even then, he said, they would urge the public not to consider it.

You can’t impeach the president over the exercise of executive privilege. The White House did not invoke executive privilege even once throughout the impeachment process.



Here’s a summary of what’s happened so far

AP Photo/Steve Helber Rep. Adam Schiff

For roughly 23 hours spread out over three days, House impeachment managers pelted the Republican-led Senate with what they said was “overwhelming” and undisputed evidence against the president.

They detailed the charges against him and laid out an intricate timeline of his months-long effort to strong-arm Ukraine into acceding to his personal demands, and leveraging official US policy while doing so.

The impeachment managers, a group of seven Democratic lawmakers with a range of experience in the legal field and law enforcement, flooded the Senate with documentary evidence and video footage of career foreign service officers who testified that Trump harmed the US’s national security and repeatedly ignored warnings that the administration may be violating the law by withholding security assistance from Ukraine.

House prosecutors highlighted testimony from Trump’s own officials who said his actions were “wrong,” “inappropriate,” and “improper.” They discussed the constitutional grounds for impeaching Trump, and why his actions rise to the level of impeachable conduct.

And they hammered the president for what they said was his “unprecedented” obstruction of the impeachment inquiry and his false belief that he has the “absolute power” to do whatever he wants under Article 2 of the Constitution.

The impeachment managers also made a forceful case for calling witnesses to testify in Trump’s trial. Indeed, the president and his Republican allies have complained that so far, they have learned nothing new in the trial compared to what emerged from the House’s impeachment hearings.

At the same time, those same Republicans have shot down calls from Democrats to allow more witnesses to testify.

On Friday, as Schiff made his final remarks before prosecutors concluded their opening arguments, he implored the Senate to bring in witnesses.

“Americans get a fair trial,” he said as he addressed the chamber. “And so I ask you, I implore you, give America a fair trial. She’s worth it.”

