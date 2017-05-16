Trump's lawyer tweets photo of daughter in lingerie, then defends the move by calling 'haters' 'jealous' after outrage

President Donald Trump’s lawyer tweeted a photo of his daughter wearing racy lingerie — and then called those who criticised him “jealous.”

On Sunday, Trump’s high-profile personal attorney Michael Cohen tweeted a photo of his college-aged daughter Samantha Blake Cohen wearing a black bra and sheer pantyhose for a modelling shoot inspired by an iconic photo of pioneering model and actress Edie Sedgwick.

When people on Twitter called the decision to post the photo “creepy” and “inappropriate”, Cohen fired back by asking one of the posters if she was “jealous” and calling some of the others “haters” and “a-holes.”

Trump’s one-time comments that he would date Ivanka if she were not his daughter were also used as fodder against Cohen’s post. Others pointed out that channeling Sedgwick, who stood for female empowerment, was ironic given Trump’s track record of trying to defund Planned Parenthood, and bragging about sexually assaulting women in a tape from 2005 that leaked during the campaign.

Cohen is a former Trump Organisation executive who served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign. Both before and after the election, Cohen has frequently been described as Trump’s “pitbull.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

So proud of my Ivy League daughter…brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick. On Instagram @samichka_ pic.twitter.com/mpQxhr3mh3

— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 15, 2017

@akaProfessorCha @PeabsLord Beauty and brains you a-hole! It’s a modelling shot remake from an old Edie Sedgwick photo. #hater

— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 15, 2017

@MichaelCohen212 Most fathers don’t post lingerie shots of their daughters. I guess #Trump must be rubbing off on you.

— Professor Chaos (@akaProfessorCha) May 15, 2017

@MichaelCohen212 Sedgwick represented the epitome of the modern female sexuality the Trump administration is doing everything in its power to suppress.

— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) May 15, 2017

