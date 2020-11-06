Trump keeps saying he'll sue for voter fraud, but he hasn't made that case in any of the 5 lawsuits he's filed

- President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud – which experts say is almost nonexistent – and says he’ll litigate over it.
- But in the five lawsuits he’s brought over the election so far, zero of them contain any allegations of voter fraud.
- Four of them are about the vote-counting process. The other one seeks to invalidate votes that came late in the mail in Pennsylvania.
As ballot-counting for the 2020 presidential race comes to a close, President Donald Trump has spread misinformation about “voter fraud,” seeking to delegitimize election results.
“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media,” Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet marked as “disputed and might be misleading about an election” by Twitter. He’s also repeatedly complained about “illegal votes” without offering evidence of their existence.
But while Trump tells his followers one thing, he’s telling courts another.
Trump and his campaign are currently involved in five different lawsuits over the election.
He has alleged voter fraud in zero of them.
The five lawsuits span four states. Four of those lawsuits are about the process different states use to count votes. None of them allege anything is wrong with the votes themselves.
In the other case, Trump’s much-ballyhooed call to go to the Supreme Court, he has just made one motion: To join an existing case. In that case, several Republican candidates seek to stop Pennsylvania from counting ballots that have been cast by Election Day, but arrive at vote processing centres after Election Day. His legal filings have not alleged any problems with voting there, either.
Trump has complained for years about “voter fraud,” and has complained that voting by mail leads to fraud. Nonpartisan experts and multiple studies have uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and millions of Americans vote by mail every election. Trump himself and many of his top staff and family members have voted by mail or tried to in recent years.
Here’s a rundown of all the lawsuits the Trump campaign is involved in:
- Nevada â€” The Trump campaign sued on Election Day, arguing the method Clark County uses to verify mail-in ballots doesn’t allow enough room for human observation. The Nevada Supreme Court rejected the case, saying the campaign didn’t offer sufficient evidence for its claim.
- Michigan â€” The Trump campaign asked for more access for one member of its campaign to watch a ballot processing centre count votes. Judge Cynthia Stephens heard the case Thursday afternoon, though it was delayed by a half-hour because the computer for a lawyer representing the Trump campaign made bizarre noises and he needed to get another laptop. Stephens thew out the case after the hearing because the state’s voting count was already finished.
- Georgia â€” In a state with one of the closest margins in the country, the Trump campaign asked the judge to force the state to remind election workers that ballots arriving in the mail after 7 p.m. won’t be counted. An election observer claimed she witnessed an election worker mix in 53 ballots that arrived late with the group of ballots that arrived on time. A judge dismissed the case after election officials testified that those ballots did, in fact, arrive on time.
- Pennsylvania â€” The Trump campaign successfully won a lawsuit on Thursday allowing its election watchers to stand a few feet closer to election workers as they counted ballots. Later Thursday, the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit in federal court apparently asking for the same thing: for “observation by any representatives or poll watchers of President Trump and the Republican Party,” which has already been happening. It’s not clear why the Trump campaign filed the federal lawsuit, which included no details or evidence for its claims.
- AlsoPennsylvania â€”In a case now at the Supreme Court, Republicans in Pennsylvania sued to stop the state from counting ballots that arrive after Election Day, but which were postmarked by Election Day. The state’s supreme court approved the extension, but Republicans say only the state legislature has the authority to grant such an extension. The Supreme Court was deadlocked at 4-4 when it first received the case, allowing a lower federal court ruling approving the extension to stand. With Amy Coney Barrett now on the Supreme Court, Republicans are hoping for a different outcome. The Trump campaign filed a motion to join the case but has not said anything else about it in court as of Thursday evening.
In almost all of these lawsuits, the Trump campaign has asked courts to force the ballot-counting process to stop until their demands were met. Every judge has rejected those calls.
“The idea that there’s a right to stop counting, period, doesn’t make any sense,” Richard Briffault, a Columbia Law School professor who studies election litigation, previously told Business Insider. “The count should go on as long as there are legal votes to be counted. It has never been the case that counting will stop after Election Day.”
In addition to these five ongoing lawsuits over Election Day observance and ballot counting, both the Democratic and Republican parties have been involved in hundreds of lawsuits over the past several months addressing election rule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of which have already been settled.
The Trump campaign has also called for a recount in Wisconsin because of the close vote margins there, but it doesn’t need to file a lawsuit for the state to conduct one.
