Trump lacerates media in Twitter rant and claims he'd be winning if the press weren't 'corrupt'

Oliver Darcy
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images.

Donald Trump tossed acid on the media in a Twitter tirade that claimed he would be defeating Hillary Clinton by 20% in the polls if the media weren’t “corrupt.”

The Republican presidential candidate mostly targeted The New York Times over a Saturday report that quoted anonymous sources to describe the inner turmoil inside his campaign.

Trump, who often claims the Times is “failing” and that CNN has “low ratings” then claimed if press weren’t “corrupt” he would be easily defeating his Democratic rival.

Recent polls show Clinton leading him by double-digits nationally. Trump is also trailing the former secretary of state in several key swing states.

The New York businessman’s Twitter rant was only a continuation of anti-media rhetoric that reached a new high this weekend.

“Honestly, I’m not running against crooked Hillary Clinton, I’m running against the crooked media,” Trump said at a Saturday night rally.

