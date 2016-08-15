Trump lacerates media in Twitter rant and claims he'd be winning if the press weren't 'corrupt'

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images.

Donald Trump tossed acid on the media in a Twitter tirade that claimed he would be defeating Hillary Clinton by 20% in the polls if the media weren’t “corrupt.”

The Republican presidential candidate mostly targeted The New York Times over a Saturday report that quoted anonymous sources to describe the inner turmoil inside his campaign.

The failing @nytimes talks about anonymous sources and meetings that never happened. Their reporting is fiction. The media protects Hillary!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

The failing @nytimes, which never spoke to me, keeps saying that I am saying to advisers that I will change. False, I am who I am-never said

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

Trump, who often claims the Times is “failing” and that CNN has “low ratings” then claimed if press weren’t “corrupt” he would be easily defeating his Democratic rival.

Recent polls show Clinton leading him by double-digits nationally. Trump is also trailing the former secretary of state in several key swing states.

If the disgusting and corrupt media covered me honestly and didn’t put false meaning into the words I say, I would be beating Hillary by 20%

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

My rallies are not covered properly by the media. They never discuss the real message and never show crowd size or enthusiasm.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

The New York businessman’s Twitter rant was only a continuation of anti-media rhetoric that reached a new high this weekend.

“Honestly, I’m not running against crooked Hillary Clinton, I’m running against the crooked media,” Trump said at a Saturday night rally.

