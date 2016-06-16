TRUMP: No more state dinners -- we should be eating hamburgers!

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A display of products that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has for guests, including meat, wine and water are prepared before a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter.

Donald Trump said at a Wednesday rally that as president, he would eliminate state dinners with foreign leaders because they cost a “fortune.”

Instead, the presumptive Republican nominee said he would serve hamburgers at the White House.

The comments from Trump came after he expressed willingness to host North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in the US. While talking about a potential visit, the New York businessman stressed he would not throw a celebratory bash for the dictator.

“I wouldn’t give him the state dinner like we do for China and all these other people that rip us off,” Trump said. “Where we give them these big state dinners! We give them state dinners like you’ve never seen.”

“We shouldn’t have dinners at all!” the presumptive Republican nominee added.

He continued: “We should be eating a hamburger on a conference table and we should make better deals with China. And you forget the state dinners. You forget the state dinners. That cost by the way a fortune! That cost a fortune!”

Trump made a similar comment last summer, saying that he would “probably” serve a “double-size Big Mac” to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

