Trump won't say if Kim Jong Un is mentally stable, but promises military buildup

The White House via YouTube US President Donald Trump speaks at a joint press conference with Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

At a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday, Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Donald Trump if he thought North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was mentally stable.

“Do you believe that the leader of North Korea is mentally unstable? Is he a man who can be reasoned with?” asked Roberts.

While Trump didn’t address Kim’s mental state, he did promise a military buildup. “As far as Norht Korea is concerned, we’re in very good shape. we’re building our military rapidly,” said Trump.

“I’ve been here for approximately 91 days, we’re doing a lot of work. I can’t answer your question on stability, I hope the answer is a positive one, not a negative one,” Trump continued.

The president then shifted to talking about his meeting and understanding with China’s president, Xi Jinping, who he has repeatedly stressed as being a key player in solving the North Korean dilemma.

“I have great respect for the president of China,” Trump said of Xi.

“All of the pundits are saying they never have seen China work like they’re working now,” to address North Korea, said Trump, who later referenced China rejecting routine coal shipments from Pyongyang while North Korea appears on the verge of another nuclear test.

Without specifying, Trump said “some very unusual moves have been made over the last 2 or 3 hours” between China and North Korea.

“I have absolute confidence that he will be trying very hard,” to handle North Korea, Trump said of Xi. Trump again stressed that he leveraged the US and China’s trade relationship to pressure Xi into doing something about “the menace of North Korea.”

