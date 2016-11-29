The woman who won Trump the US has 'gone rogue'

Kellyanne Conway. Picture: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly furious over comments his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has made about Mitt Romney, who is under consideration for the secretary of state post in his Cabinet.

Conway suggested Sunday that Trump supporters feel “betrayed” by the consideration of Romney for the post. Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, had been one of the most vocal critics of Trump during the 2016 election.

Two high-level sources on Trump’s transition team told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the president-elect is “furious” that Conway went rogue at Trump’s expense “at the worst possible time.”

Aides are reportedly “baffled” by Conway’s comments and concerned that “instead of driving Trump’s message,” Conway is “pushing her own agenda,” according to the report, which was laid out on air by hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

One top aide described Conway’s behaviour as “dangerous.”

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus, the incoming chief of staff in Trump’s administration, is also reportedly frustrated with Conway.

Conway responded to the MSNBC report by calling it “sexist” and saying she could have any job she wants in a Trump administration.

Conway continued her public attacks on Romney over the weekend, telling CNN on Sunday that while she hoped Romney would be a gracious secretary of state if selected, his aggressive criticism of Trump during the primaries did not sit well with the president-elect’s supporters.

“It’s just breathtaking in scope and intensity the type of messages I have received from all over the country,” Conway said.

“The number of people who feel betrayed to think that Governor Romney would get the most prominent Cabinet post, after he went so far out of his way to hurt Donald Trump — there was the Never Trump movement, and then there was Mitt Romney.”

She added: “If president-elect Trump chooses Mitt Romney as his secretary of state, or whomever he chooses, that will have the full support and backing of all of us. I respect the brilliance and judgment and sheer instincts of president-elect Trump to form his Cabinet as he wishes. But I felt compelled to come forward on behalf of the people who were weighing in.”

Romney is reportedly Trump’s top pick for secretary of state, but the infighting over his potential appointment has reached a boiling point inside Trump’s camp. New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is also under consideration, as is former CIA Director David Petraeus, according to a Bloomberg report Monday.

