Trump keeps throwing darts at Biden: 'Just a little bit of a puff ... he'd fall right over'

Donald Trump continued to throw darts at Joe Biden, suggesting that he could beat him in a fight simply by blowing a puff of air at him.

“You know what you do with Biden? You got like this and he’d fall over,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Geneva, Ohio, as he blew wind into the air, implying the vice president was not fit enough for a fight at his age.

“Just a little bit of a puff and he’s gone,” Trump said.

In the past several weeks, Biden and Trump have traded fighting words ever since Biden made a comment about taking Trump “behind the gym” if they were schoolmates.

Trump later responded to Biden’s remarks by saying he would “love” to take on the vice president in a fight.

The war of words between the two began after Biden criticised Trump for lewd comments he made in leaked audio that revealed the GOP presidential nominee bragging about groping women.

While Biden may have started the hypothetical fight with Trump, it appears he is also finishing it.

“This man is thoroughly unqualified based on his conduct, his abuse of power and his lack of substantive knowledge — just the minimalist amount of knowledge — to be president of the United States of America,” Biden said at a campaign rally Wednesday. “I’m finished with Donald Trump.”

