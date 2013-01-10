Donald Trump Gives Katherine Webb Her First Post-Fame Job Offer: Miss USA Judge

Amid the massive heap of news about instant-star Katherine Webb yesterday, we missed this: Donald Trump announced that he is going to ask Katherine Webb to be a judge for his Miss USA pageant.



Here’s the tweet:

The 23-year-old Webb works as a training director at Chik-Fil-A now, but she has pageant experience as Miss Alabama USA in 2012.

Webb’s star has gone mainstream over the last ~36 hours. She has spoken with all the major media outlets, and appeared on the Today Show this morning.

While she works at Chik-Fil-A, she also models and looks to have an interest in showbiz. So we assume Trump’s offer will be the first of many.

Here’s Webb in her beauty queen days:

