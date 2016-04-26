Trump relentlessly mocks Kasich: 'I have never see a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion'

Donald Trump relentlessly mocked Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s campaign-trail eating habits on Monday.

During a rally in Rhode Island, the Republican presidential frontrunner said the Ohio governor should learn from Trump’s children, whom Trump has urged to eat modest portions of food.

“Did you see him? He had a news conference all the time when he’s eating. I have never see a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion,” Trump said of Kasich.

He continued: “I’d say, ‘Children, small, little bites.’ This guy takes a pancake and he’s shoving it in his mouth. It’s disgusting. Do you want this guy for your president?”

After a brief detour in which he criticised Kasich’s support for the North American Free Trade Agreement in the 1990s, Trump returned to insulting Kasich’s eating habits.

“I’ve never seen a guy eat like this,” Trump said.

Kasich has recently made headlines for his healthy appetite at campaign stops, scheduling press availabilities during appearances at delis and diners. On Monday, he discussed his anti-Trump alliance with Sen. Ted Cruz during a campaign stop at a Philadelphia diner.

During an event at Mike’s Deli in the Bronx earlier this month, Business Insider asked Kasich whether he usually ate so much. He was unfazed.

“Yeah, guys gotta eat,” the candidate replied.

Though Trump repeatedly opined about Kasich’s consumption of food, the real-estate magnate appeared to take liberties with Kasich’s actual diet. Kasich’s chief strategist, John Weaver, told Business Insider in an email that he “didn’t see any pancakes” at Kasich’s Monday diner stop.

