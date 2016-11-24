'The most influential voice in Trumplandia is the last one he happened to listen to'

Though President-elect Donald Trump’s policy positions have been difficult to pin down throughout the campaign and even now, one thing has become abundantly clear: Trump just wants to be loved.

That’s according to a sharp column from Frank Bruni, an opinion columnist at The New York Times, who sat down with Trump and other Times employees for a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m going to get you to write some good stuff about me,” Trump told Bruni as the two men shook hands.

Trump opened the conversation with The Times by discussing his “tremendous respect” for the paper. He had dubbed it the “failing” New York Times on Twitter just hours before the meeting.

Bruni wasn’t fooled by the compliment.

“He’s saying what he knows this audience wants to hear,” Bruni told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday morning. “One of the few constants in Donald Trump’s political life is his zest, his zeal for adoration.”

Later in the Times conversation, Trump said something that might lead one to infer that Trump’s overarching desire is to be loved by everyone, both liberal and conservative:

“It would be, to me, a great achievement if I could come back here in a year or two years and say — and have a lot of the folks here say, ‘You’ve done a great job.’ And I don’t mean just a conservative job, ’cause I’m not talking conservative. I mean just, we’ve done a good job.”

Trump walked back many of the most extreme claims he made on the campaign trail in the interview, including jailing his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and he told reporters that he has an “open mind” on climate change.

He also emphatically praised President Barack Obama despite having questioned in the past if he was born in the US, expressed scepticism about waterboarding suspected terrorists, and said he’d “love” to be the one to broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

“You find him talking a much different game with The New York Times than you did on the stump,” Bruni told Ruhle. “This was a much more moderate, reasonable Donald Trump.”

In his column, Bruni described Trump’s change in tone:

“For Trump, bragging is like breathing: continuous, spontaneous. He wants nothing more than for his audience to be impressed. “And when his audience is a group of people, like us, who haven’t clapped the way he’d like? “He sands down his edges. Modulates his voice. Bends.”

In the Times interview, Trump also said “it’s very important” that his presidency “bring the country together.” His motivation for doing so is revealing — because he got booed at a public event after he “started thinking about politics.”

“I’ve never had a person boo me, and all of a sudden people are booing me,” he said, according to the Times transcript. “So it’s something that I had never experienced before.”

Trump is a master at playing to his audience, but that’s a cause for deeper concern, according to Bruni.

“There was a lesson here about his desire to be approved of and his hunger to be loved,” Bruni wrote. “There was another about the shockingly unformed, pliable nature of the clay that is our 70-year-old president-elect. … The most influential voice in Trumplandia is the last one he happened to listen to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.