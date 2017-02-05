Trump's tirade continues: 'What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban?'

President Donald Trump on Saturday blasted the federal judge who issued a nationwide hold on the executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted.

“Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban,” the president continued. “They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

US District Judge James Robart, a Seattle federal judge and George W. Bush appointee, granted a nationwide temporary restraining order on the immigration ban Friday night.

Following Robart’s order, US Customs and Border Protection alerted airlines that the US government would reinstate visas that were previously canceled.

“In our country, no one is above the law and that includes the president,” Bob Ferguson, Washington state’s attorney general, told CNN on Friday night.

Robart’s order sent the administration scrambling on Friday night. Sean Spicer, Trump’s press secretary, issued a statement saying the White House intended to challenge the ruling.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” Spicer said.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &. security – big trouble!” Trump tweeted.

The president also leveled attacks at the “FAKE NEWS @nytimes” and tweeted out his campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” as part of his Saturday morning barrage.

