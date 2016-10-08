Trump campaign releases statement on September jobs report: 'The Clinton-Obama economy is failing'

Donald Trump’s campaign tied the September jobs numbers, which missed expectations, to the “failing” economic policies of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The US economy added 156,000 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up. Still, the increase in nonfarm payrolls was lower than expected.

“Today’s weak September jobs report confirmed what people feel — that the Clinton-Obama economy is failing them,” David Malpass, senior economic adviser for the Trump campaign, said in a statement Friday. “Americans desperately need more jobs and new economic policies, not the same-old, same-old offered by the Clinton campaign.”

The statement continued: “The report shows a troubling long-term trend: after seven hard years of the Clinton-Obama administration their policies still can’t produce better-paying jobs and upward mobility.”

Despite the jobs numbers missing expectations, economists didn’t seem too alarmed.

Malpass made the case that Trump would be better for the economy than a Clinton administration.

“Four more years of Clinton-Obama policies would mean four more years of mediocrity or worse for American workers,” Malpass said in the statement. “Americans deserve change and are demanding it. Lower taxes and regulatory reform under the leadership of President Trump will bring back earnings trapped abroad and will create the jobs that families deserve.”

Akin Oyedele contributed to this report.

