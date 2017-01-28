TRUMP: Secretary of Defence James Mattis authorised to 'override' me on torture

President Donald Trump said Friday that he had authorised newly minted Secretary of Defence James Mattis to “override” him on decisions related to whether the US employs enhanced interrogation techniques.

Trump, an unabashed supporter of interrogation techniques like waterboarding, noted that Mattis “does not necessarily believe in torture or waterboarding or however you want to define it.”

“I don’t necessarily agree, but I will tell you that he will override because I am giving him that power,” Trump said. “He is an expert. He is highly respected. He is the general’s general.”

“So I’m going to rely on him,” Trump later added. “I happen to feel that it does work. I have been open for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders and we are going to win with or without.”

Trump made the comments during a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump met earlier in the day with May in what was the new president’s first official meeting with a foreign leader.

Pres. Trump: Defence Sec. Mattis “does not necessarily believe in torture…I don’t necessarily agree” but Mattis’ decision will override. pic.twitter.com/DmemLcTeSY

— ABC News (@ABC) January 27, 2017

