Trump mentions 3 previously undisclosed discussions with James Comey in letter firing him

President Donald Trump mentioned three previously undisclosed conversations with James Comey in his letter firing the former FBI director.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occassions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump wrote in the letter released on Tuesday afternoon.

“I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours,” Trump added.

Comey was charged with handling the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, including whether any Trump campaign associates colluded with Russia. He publicly confirmed the existence of that investigation during testimony before Congress in March.

Trump attached letters from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, recommending Comey’s dismissal on the basis of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The FBI on Tuesday cleaned up Comey’s incorrect testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week hours before he was fired.

