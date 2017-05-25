Trump is reportedly hitting the reset button in his search for a new FBI director

The White House is resetting its search to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey, a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday.

Just last week, prior to embarking on his first foreign trip as president, Donald Trump said he was nearing his decision on who he would nominate to replace Comey, whom he fired earlier this month.

At the time, former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut was considered the frontrunner for the position. But now, per the administration official, Trump wants to consider more candidates for the job.

Lieberman, who served in the Senate as both a Democrat and an independent and was Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, currently serves as senior counsel at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres, & Friedman. Multiple news outlets have reported that Trump is expected to hire Marc Kasowitz of that law firm to serve as his lead counsel on matters related to the Russia investigation, which would create a conflict if Lieberman were to serve as FBI director.

Comey oversaw the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Since his controversial ouster, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller, himself a former FBI director, to serve as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

Other candidates who’ve interviewed for the top FBI job include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former congressman and FBI agent Mike Rogers, and former President George W. Bush’s Homeland Security adviser Fran Townsend.

