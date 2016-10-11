'That was a quip': Trump campaign manager dismisses threat to jail Clinton

MSNBC Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager on Monday claimed the Republican candidate made a “quip” when he threatened during Sunday’s presidential debate to jail Clinton if he’s elected.

“That was a quip,” Kellyanne Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“And I saw in NBC’s own reporting it was referred to as a quip, so I’ll go with NBC on it,” she added.

Trump’s threat came in a tense exchange about Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. Trump vowed that if he wins the presidency, he will appoint a special prosecutor to look into her actions.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton said.

“Because you would be in jail,” Trump quickly fired back.

Conway said that in making the comments, Trump was “channeling the frustrations” he hears from voters, but acknowledged that the candidate would not have the power to jail Clinton at will.

“Whether she goes to jail is not up to Donald Trump,” Conway said. “It’s up to whoever adjudicates whatever crime she has or has not committed.”

The supposed joke didn’t go over well with Clinton’s team.

“He was talking like he would become some dictator of a banana republic,” Clinton campaign manager Robbie Mook said, according to Politico.

