'This is false': Trump spokeswoman shoots down report about Ivanka getting office in space reserved for first lady

A spokesperson for President-elect Donald Trump dismissed a Wednesday CNN report that said Ivanka Trump was set to get an office in the White House.

“This is false,” Hope Hicks, the spokeswoman, told Business Insider. “No decisions regarding Ivanka’s involvement have been made.”

Earlier, CNN politics reporter Sara Murray reported Ivanka Trump would receive an office in the space typically reserved for the first lady.

Melania Trump will continue living in Manhattan next year while Barron Trump finishes the school year.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been rumoured to be house hunting in Washington, DC.

Federal law prohibits presidents from appointing members of their family to certain governmental positions, but most political observers expect Ivanka Trump and Kushner to play some role in the president-elect’s political operation.

NOW WATCH: Shockingly common misconceptions about Islam



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.