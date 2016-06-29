Trump comments on Istanbul attack, says US must keep 'horrible terrorism outside' country

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Presumptive Republican candidate for President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a policy speech during a campaign stop at Alumisource on June 28, 2016 in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump reacted Tuesday afternoon to the deadly attack at an Istanbul airport, saying the US must do “everything possible” to keep such “horrible terrorism outside” the country.

“Yet another terrorist attack, this time in Turkey. Will the world ever realise what is going on?” Trump asked in a tweet.

“So sad,” he added.

In a follow-up tweet, he said: “We must do everything possible to keep this horrible terrorism outside the United States.”

Istanbul’s governor said 28 people had been killed and 60 wounded in the attack on the airport.

Trump drew criticism the last time he commented in the aftermath of a terror attack. Following the Orlando nightclub shooting earlier this month, he tweeted that he didn’t “want congrats” for “being right” about the dangers posed by terrorists.

