At a pro-Israel conference, Trump told Jewish voters they'd vote for him to avoid a wealth tax

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump after his address to the Israeli American Council National Summit 2019 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

In a speech at a pro-Israel conference, President Donald Trump said Jewish voters should vote for him because they would “be out of business in about 15 minutes” otherwise.

He also said that some Jewish people “don’t love Israel enough.”

The crowd at the Israeli American Council national summit responded enthusiastically, chanting “four more years” and “12 more years” after Trump mentioned fears he wouldn’t step down after two terms.

Trump also touted his pro-Israel policy moves, including moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

In a speech to the Israeli American Council on Saturday, US President Donald Trump implied that avoiding a Democratic wealth tax was such an important issue to Jewish people that they would vote for him even if they didn’t like him.

“You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax,” Trump said,The Washington Post reported. “Even if you don’t like me, some of you don’t … you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes.”

Trump also said some Jewish people were “great people” but “don’t love Israel enough.”

The crowd responded enthusiastically, chanting “four more years.” At one point in his 45-minute speech, Trump relayed an anecdote about people saying he wouldn’t step down even after two terms, something the president said “we have to start thinking about” because “it’s not a bad idea.” (The two-term limit is mandated by the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment.)

The crowd responded by chanting “12 more years.”

The national summit for the pro-Israel group was held in Hollywood, Florida, for an audience of more than 4,300 people. Trump heralded his actions that he said were beneficial to Israelis, including moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man on December 6, 2017, in Jerusalem, Israel, next to a poster blessing Trump.

He also touted pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2017 and eliminating funding for the Palestinian Authority. He addressed peace in the Middle East, saying, “If Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done.”

Trump has had low approval ratings with Jewish voters nationwide but is popular among some conservative Jewish voters, such as those in the room Saturday night. The president also spoke privately with Florida GOP voters on his trip to drum up support in the state ahead of the 2020 election.

In line with his comments about the wealth tax, he also returned to an old insult in referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas and said those in the room wouldn’t vote for her and her proposed wealth tax. He also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump contrasted himself with President Barack Obama, who he said had not done enough for Israel.

“I don’t think they liked Israel too much, I’m sorry,” he said. “After eight years [in] which our alliance was undermined and neglected, I am happy to report the United States-Israeli relationship is stronger now than ever before.”

