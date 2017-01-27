Trump on ISIS: 'We are fighting sneaky rats' that are 'sick and demented'

President Donald Trump told Fox News that the US is fighting “sneaky rats” that are harder to go up against than traditional armies.

The comments came in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity about the terrorist group ISIS in an interview airing Thursday night at 10 p.m.

“We have evil that lurks around the corner without the uniforms,” Trump told Hannity, a top supporter of his.

“Ours is harder because the people we’re going against they don’t wear uniforms. They’re sneaky, dirty rats and they blow people up in a shopping center and they blow people up in a church. These are bad people.”

He continued: “When you’re fighting Germany and they had their uniforms, and Japan and they had their uniforms and they had their flags on the plane, and the whole thing.”

But Trump is optimistic about America’s chances against the terrorist group he has vowed to defeat.

“We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented,” Trump said. “And we’re going to win.”

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama surprise a tearful Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.