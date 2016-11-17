Trump is the first UPenn graduate to make it to the White House -- here are the colleges that have produced the most US presidents

President-elect Donald Trump is the first University of Pennsylvania graduate to ever be elected President of the United States.

Trump started out at Fordham University, located in the Bronx borough in New York City, but he transferred to UPenn’s Wharton School of Finance his junior year and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

While the Ivy League school has finally achieved the status of having an alum reach the highest office in the nation, it still lags behind some other reputable schools with multiple undergraduate alums who earned the title of president.

Harvard is the clear frontrunner, with five former US presidents, followed by Yale with three, then the College of William and Mary with two. Those numbers increase when including alums who attended graduate programs at the schools.

Harvard’s five alums are:

2nd president John Adams — Class of 1755 6th president John Quincy Adams — Class of 1787 26th president Theodore Roosevelt — Class of 1880 32nd president Franklin D. Roosevelt — Class of 1904 35th president John F. Kennedy — Class of 1940

Harvard also had three presidents who attended graduate schools at Harvard. Nineteenth president Rutherford B. Hayes attended Harvard Law School graduating in 1945, 43rd president George W. Bush attended Harvard Business School graduating in 1975, and 44th president Barack Obama Harvard Law School graduating in 1991.

Yale’s three alums are:

27th president William Howard Taft — Class of 1878 41st president George H.W. Bush — Class of 1948 43rd president George W. Bush — Class of 1968

Thirty-eighth president Gerald Ford and 42nd president Bill Clinton both attended Yale Law School, Ford graduating in 1941, and Clinton in 1973.

William and Mary’s two alums are:

3rd president Thomas Jefferson — Class of 1763 10th president John Tyler — Class of 1807

First president George Washington never earned a surveyor’s licence from William and Mary, but not a bachelor’s degree, and 5th president James Monroe enrolled at the school but dropped out.

