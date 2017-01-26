Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone

President Trump is still using the unsecured Android phone he’s always used to send his tweets, according to a report by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times that chronicles the president’s first few days living in the White House.

Trump was said to have relinquished his old Android phone for a new, secure device provided by the government the day before his inauguration. But Haberman reports Trump still has the old phone and uses it to send tweets.

“Mr. Trump’s wife, Melania, went back to New York on Sunday night with their 10-year-old son, Barron, and so Mr. Trump has the television — and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company,” Haberman wrote.

Haberman said Trump’s tweet Tuesday night about shootings in Chicago was sent from the unsecured Android phone.

