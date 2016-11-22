Trump is set to meet with one of Bernie Sanders' most visible congressional supporters

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), an early Bernie Sanders, on Monday morning, according to pool reports.

Gabbard is one of the first Democrats to meet with Trump.

She endorsed Sen. Sanders in the Democratic primary after resigning as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and aligns with him on a number of policy positions, such as opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and opposition to “counterproductive interventionist wars.”

Trump is also strongly against the TPP, once saying that the deal was “another disaster done and pushed by special interests” and criticised Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for referring to the deal as the “gold standard” when she was secretary of state. Clinton later said she opposed the trade agreement.

The TPP is dead. This is what’s possible when we the people rise up, speak out, and fight for the people and our planet. #NoTPP pic.twitter.com/P5HFq9ag7c

— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2016

Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign CEO and current White House chief strategist, reportedly likes Gabbard because of her more conservative positions on gun control, refugee admission, and Islamic extremism.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of interesting stuff,” a source familiar with Bannon told The Hill. “And you’re going to see them forge alliances on the world stage with some interesting characters.”

