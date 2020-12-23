Trump is the least patriotic president in US history

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images NATIONAL HARBOUR, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 29: President Donald Trump kisses the flag of the United States of America at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre February 29, 2020 in National Harbour, Maryland. Conservatives gather at the annual event to discuss their agenda.

Trump loves to fondle American flags and talk blustery about “patriotism,” but he’ll do anything to get out of serving his country.

He’s a shameless draft dodger and, as president, consistently put his own interests ahead of America’s.

Thousands of Americans are dying every day from COVID, and the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security were hacked by malevolent foreign actors.

But Trump could care less, he’s focused on his “patriotic education” commission and getting an airport named after him.

Trump isn’t for America, Trump is – and always has and always will be – for Trump.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious,” said Irish writer Oscar Wilde. He was talking about performative hyper-nationalism, which he called the “most insincere form of self-conceit.”

That fits President Donald Trump to a “T.”

But if patriotism has any positive connotation, it surely entails putting the interests of the country and fellow citizens over one’s own political ambitions and financial enrichment.

By that standard, Trump is the least patriotic chief executive we’ve ever had.

Trump is a flag-humping fake patriot who repeatedly dodged the draft during the Vietnam War, relentlessly insults military personnel, stiffs veterans’ charities of promised donations, and cynically uses soldiers as props in his self-gratifying jingoistic passion plays.

He’s the worst kind of American â€” the kind that sees himself and his ideological allies as the only “real” Americans â€” while trampling Americans’ constitutional rights to buttress his hollow tough American guy pose.

Trump isn’t for America, Trump is â€” and always has and always will be â€” for Trump.

“America, Second After Me” is Trump’s real motto

Trump, that great America-lover, last week announced the members of his “1776 Commission” to promote “patriotic education.”

The federal government establishing a commission on what should and shouldn’t be taught on college campuses should chill the spines of any admirer of the unique free speech protections afforded by the First Amendment. But this is the Trump era, where conservatives have abandoned their supposed limited government principles so they can indulge their culture war grievances.

Trump’s commission would be a petty slab of red meat to his flag-waving base at any time, but it just so happens that the country actually has some important business which the president could â€” and should â€” be attending to right now. This includes a pandemic that continues to ravage the country, even with the first vaccines being administered.

The US recently zoomed past the 300,000 COVID dead marker, and as we break daily and weekly records for COVID deaths we’re running headlong into a winter of carnage.

Meanwhile, Trump is AWOL, having checked out of even pretending to do his job six weeks ago when it was clear that he lost the election. Instead, the president’s mind is fixed on the things that are truly to important to him, like getting an airport to bear his name.

As thousands of his fellow Americans die every day from a disease he insisted would “miraculously” disappear, the president is completely “done with COVID,” one of his closest advisors told the Washington Post. “I think he put it on a timetable and he’s done with COVID … It just exceeded the amount of time he gave it.”

Instead, Trump is spending his last days in the Oval Office savagingGeorgia’s Republican Gov. Brain Kemp on Twitter for acknowledging that Trump lost a fair and free election.

Trump might be done with COVID, but COVID’s not done with America.

Managing the disaster isn’t of interest to Trump, but one would think that given his “America First” fulminating, a massive attack on the US’ national security apparatus â€” including the Pentagon â€” by a malevolent foreign actor would drive the patriot-in-chief into action.

On the contrary.

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed what seemed obvious to almost all cybersecurity observers, which is that “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians.” One expert called it “the most consequential cyber-espionage campaign in history.”

The consensus view among the cybersecurity community is that the Trump administration is asleep at the wheel while all the stragglers look for new jobs when the boss is kicked out of the White House next month.

The president, for his part, directly contradicted Pompeo on Twitter, downplayed the devastating security breach as “far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality, and speculated without evidence that China was in fact the perpetrator.

At the same time, the Trump administration’s Department of Defence “paused” vital national security meetings with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team. The department says it’s no big deal, just a holiday break. Gee, that’s reassuring.

It’s almost like Trump and his team could care less about the state of this country.

That’s because it was never about America, it was about Trump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.