Trump is apparently confused as to why news outlets projected the election winner as he rails against the results

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 5, 2020. – Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat’s campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede following his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Insider and its election partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected Biden the winner of the election on Friday, and other major outlets like the Associated Press and CNN, called the race for Biden on Saturday.

Trump has so far refused to accept his loss, falsely claiming victory, and on Sunday expressed confusion at the longstanding process of news outlets calling the election.

His rejection of the results appears to be at odds with his past claims that the election needed to end on Election Day, despite the fact it takes days up to a month for states to certify their election results.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has lost his bid for reelection, Insider and its election partner Decision Desk HQ projected Friday, but Trump has so far refused to concede the race and on Sunday expressed confusion over news outlets calling the race, which is common.

“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump tweeted Sunday. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

Major news outlets, like the Associated Press, NBC News, Fox News, and The New York Times, called the election in Biden’s favour after he pulled ahead in the key battleground of Pennsylvania by more than 30,000 votes, a day after Insider and DDHQ projected Biden the winner.

Trump has falsely claimed victory in the election, first in the early morning hours Wednesday following Election Day. On Saturday he in a tweet again falsely claimed victory, not long before major news outlets called the race in Biden’s favour while the president golfed in Virginia.

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

The process is typical in a presidential election. As longtime campaign analyst and DDHQ President Drew McCoy explained to Business Insider’s Jake Lahut, DDHQ chose to project Biden as the election winner Friday because the “data led us there.”

“Homework led us to a benchmark,” he said. “We weren’t going to simply call it if, you know, Joe Biden had a 20-vote lead or something like that. It had to be a substantial lead that met certain benchmarks.”

DDHQ has been calling races since 2012. The Associated Press, which has long called races says the “AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. If our race callers cannot definitively say a candidate has won, we do not engage in speculation.”

As Poynter noted, the Associated Press has been the “gold standard” for calling races for decades and began “counting the vote” in 1848. In the highly contested 2000 presidential race between President George W. Bush and former Vice President Al Gore, for example, the Associated Press never made a call in the election, as it viewed the Florida race as too close to call, the AP said.

The president’s comments Sunday also appear to be at odds with his prior position that a winner of the Election should have ended by Tuesday, and “not weeks later.” According to the National Association of State Election Directors, deadlines for states to certify election results range from two days from Election Day to up to a month afterward.

As The Associated Press explained, electors in the Electoral College, which typically cast their ballots based on the state popular vote, do not vote until December 14, and the official results are not announced by the US Senate until January 6.

Since his lead in the election began to slip, Trump and his allies ramped up their baseless allegations about voter fraud and lobbed allegations that Democrats are attempting to “steal the election” from him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.