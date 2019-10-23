Trump is getting rid of the White House's subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post

Joel Page/Reuters Trump holds up a newspaper as he makes a reference to a story in it in 2011.

President Donald Trump is cancelling the White House’s subscriptions to The Washington Post and The New York Times, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

Trump told Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity on Monday that he didn’t want the two papers in the White House anymore.

Trump, who has regularly disparaged the two leading papers, said the outlets were “fake.”

“All these people for doing it from the New York Times, which is a fake newspaper – we don’t even want it in the White House anymore,” Trump told Hannity.

Trump has long attacked both papers and many other prominent outlets, most notably NBC and CNN, for their critical coverage.

“Everybody thinks The New York Times treats me terribly,” Trump said during a sit-down in the Oval Office with The Times’ top editors. “Washington Post also, but The New York Times even more so treats me unbelievably terribly. And I think, I honestly believe you lose credibility by that. I don’t think I’ve had a good story in The New York Times.”

And this comes shortly after a video depicting a fake Trump shooting and stabbing news organisations and political opponents was shown at a conference at Trump’s Miami resort.

