Trump gave some hints about the tax plan he'll release on Monday

Donald Trump is ready to publish his plan to revise the US tax code.

The Republican primary front-runner offered a preview of the proposal Saturday, touting it as heavily favouring the middle class by offering tax cuts to individuals and some businesses:

“I think it’s going to be a plan that creates incentives, and I think it’s going to be a plan that makes people happy,” Trump said at a town hall meeting at the University of South Carolina.

Trump’s plan is expected to be released in full Monday morning.

In addition to middle class tax cuts, Trump has been aggressive about calling on high-net-worth individuals — namely hedge fund managers — to pay more.

The billionaire real-estate mogul has made tax hikes on the rich a familiar refrain over the course of his campaign, but often takes a certain tone when describing hedge fund managers in particular, saying “hedge fund guys are getting away murder,” and lamenting that they “make hundreds of millions of dollars and pay very little tax.“

He has also called high compensation packages for the CEOs of major companies a “total and complete joke.”

Speaking about the proposal, Trump says it will be “long on policy” and “very specific.” He also hinted that hedge fund execs being targeted for tax increases will probably be less than excited about it, admitting “those guys will not exactly love me.”

If Trump ultimately gets his way with the proposed tax policy, he suggests that even those who might initially be incensed about seeing their tax bills go up, perhaps won’t be upset for long.

During a rally in Dallas earlier this month, Trump declared, “we’re going to make this country so successful … they will end up doing better.“

