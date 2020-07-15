Trump is intervening in the case of the couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters outside their mansion, Missouri governor says

Daniel Shular/Twitter Mark and Patricia McCloskey outside their home in St Louis on June 28 confronting Black Lives Matter protesters.

President Donald Trump is intervening in the case of the couple in St Louis filmed threatening anti-racism protesters with guns outside their mansion, according to Missouri’s governor.

The St. Louis police have said the couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are under review for criminal charges.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said Trump “doesn’t like what he sees and the way these people are being treated.”

The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, are under review for criminal charges, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Tuesday, adding that the police had filed for warrants in the case.

Pictures of the couple waving weapons at protesters on June 28 were shared widely and were seen by many as a symbol of tensions in the US following the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican governor, Mike Parson, said Trump “doesn’t like what he sees and the way these people are being treated.”

Parson, as quoted by The Washington Post, said he thought the president and Attorney General William Barr “are going to take a look” at the McCloskey case.

“The president said that he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation and he would be taking action to do that,” Parson said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had defended the couple in an interview with the conservative site Townhall, describing attempts to prosecute the couple as “a disgrace.” He said “these people were standing there, never used it, and they were legal, the weapons.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in a statement accused the president and the governor of playing politics with the case.

“Today, both the governor and Donald Trump came after me for doing my job and investigating a case,” Gardner said.

“It is unbelievable the governor of the state of Missouri would seek advice from one of the most divisive leaders in our generation to overpower the discretion of a locally elected prosecutor,” Gardner said in a statement.

