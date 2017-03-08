Here's Trump's message for International Women's Day

President Donald Trump sent out two tweets Wednesday morning to mark International Women’s Day.

“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” Trump tweeted.

“On International Women’s Day, join me in honouring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

To mark March 8, women and gender non-conforming people around the US are planning to strike for A Day Without a Woman.

Several businesses and schools have announced that they will close in anticipation of the strike, which was planned by the same organisers as the Women’s March, a worldwide protest in January that had millions of participants around the world.

Leanna Garfield contributed reporting to this post.

