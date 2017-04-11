'Phony,' 'failing,' 'worthless' -- here are all the names Trump has called this year's Pulitzer Prize winners

The Pulitzer Prizes were revealed Monday, and many of this year’s prizewinners shared one thing in common: they have all been the target of insults from President Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s campaign for the presidency began in 2015, his public war against the media has been central to his appeal among his supporters.

Here are some of the disparaging names he’s called Monday’s Pulitzer recipients, according to a New York Times list of all the insults Trump has made on Twitter since 2015.

The New York Times

The New York Times, which led the pack with three Pulitzers, also received the brunt of Trump’s criticism on Twitter, having been called “failing,” “fake news,” and “dishonest” over the past year and half, among several other insults.

New York Daily News

The award for public-service journalism was given to the New York Daily News and ProPublica. Together, they uncovered the New York Police Department’s abuse of eviction laws, prompting sweeping changes to the department.

Trump has called the newspaper “worthless,” “dead,” “a dying tabloid,” and “failing,” among other insults.

ProPublica, co-recipient of the public-service award, was never publicly ridiculed by Trump, although White House press secretary Sean Spicer did refer to the outlet as a “left-wing blog” at a recent press briefing. The news site fired back in a lengthy series of tweets.

The Wall Street Journal

Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for her commentary on the 2016 election.

Trump has described The Journal as “failing,” “so wrong, so often,” “ever-dwindling,” and “so dishonest,” among other insults, and he’s described the newspaper’s editorial board members as “dummies.”

The Washington Post

The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold won the Pulitzer for national reporting for his work on Trump’s charitable donations. As it turns out, Fahrenthold discovered, Trump had exaggerated many of his philanthropic claims, and in many cases, hadn’t donated at all to organisations he said he gave money to.

Trump has called The Washington Post “phony” and “so false and angry,” and said it publishes “inaccurate stories” and “dishonest reporting,” among other insults.

There are no buyers for the worthless @NYDailyNews but little Mort Zuckerman is frantically looking. It is bleeding red ink – a total loser!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2016

