Furious anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters are both threatening to boycott Amazon -- here's why

Getty Images A worker inside an Amazon warehouse.

Amazon’s relationship with President Donald Trump is inspiring calls for protest — from the left as well as the right.

On Monday, news broke that Amazon will support Washington state in a federal lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US.

Soon after, angry customers began voicing their anger over Amazon’s “anti-Trump agenda” on social media.

“Long time customer of Amazon,” one person wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning. “Will be boycotting because of Jeff Bezos and his anti Trump agenda!”

“Be careful of your political views, your in danger of loosing [sic] a customer that buys on Amazon almost on a daily basis!” wrote one Facebook user. “I don’t believe it’s your place to take a stand!”

Anti-Trump customers are also threatening to boycott the company for continuing to sell Trump brands.

Amazon is one of 33 retailers that the anti-Trump “Grab Your Wallet” social media movement is boycotting for selling Trump products.

“The irony of @JeffBezos fighting Donald’s immigration ban is that he helped to create the problem he’s now trying to solve,” Shannon Coulter, a brand and digital strategist who started the #GrabYourWallet hashtag in October, tweeted on Tuesday.

Some Amazon customers are also encouraging the retailer to cut advertising from Breitbart, a far-right website that was run until recently by Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

“Due to your support of President Trump and your ads on Breitbart.com I am closing my account at Amazon – and will for the future do my shopping elsewhere,” one Facebook user wrote on Wednesday.

Amazon did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Scrolling through Amazon’s Twitter mentions and Facebook page, the number of people angry at the ecommerce giant is immediately obvious — and not that surprising. Social media has long been a place for customers to voice their discontent with companies.

What is relatively new is the highly political nature of the anger and the fact that this fury is coming from both sides of the aisle.

Companies like Amazon are caught in the middle. So far, the social media outrage has failed to hurt Amazon. Analysts are predicting a huge increase in the company’s fourth quarter sales, which the retailer will report on Thursday.

JEFF BEZOS of Amazon, made promises to Trump about jobs but now he is changing his mind trying to sue on immigration EO. Boycott Amazon.

— AllAboutTruth (@NoMorePolitical) February 1, 2017

@FoxBusiness @amazon Have to boycott them, I guess, and I do a LOT of shopping there. ????????????

— Susan Deschaine (@78Deschaine) January 31, 2017

I gave them until the inauguration, but today I cancelled my @Amazon prime. #GrabYourWallet

— Je suis Badlands (@NotAnInch) January 23, 2017

The irony of @JeffBezos fighting Donald’s immigration ban is that he helped to create the problem he’s now trying to solve. #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/5aqhCnGepa

— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) January 31, 2017

@amazon no cat is cute enough to excuse your sale of Trump products #conflictofinterest #GrabYourWallet

— MazelTovCocktail???????? (@benfightsback) February 1, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.