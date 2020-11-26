Trump's inner circle is telling him that Giuliani and the rest of his legal team are making him look like an idiot, report says

Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, at a news conference at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, in November 2020.

Multiple members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle have told him that his legal team is making him look like an idiot, The Daily Beast reported.

Trump appointed Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to lead the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the 2020 election results on November 14.

But Giuliani has been mocked for a series of gaffes and legal losses.

This month he has made various bizarre media appearances, including hosting a briefing at a Philadelphia garden centre on November 8 and sweating so profusely that black hair dye ran down his face on November 19.

On Monday, NBC reported on Monday that Trump was worried his legal team were “fools that are making him look bad.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Multiple confidants of President Donald Trump are telling him that the behaviour and actions of his legal team are making him look like an idiot, The Daily Beast reported, citing two people with knowledge of the conversations.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney since 2018, was put in charge of the Trump campaign’s legal challenge to the US election result on November 14.

Since President-elect Joe Biden won the November 3 election, Trump has made few public appearances, leaving Giuliani to take centre stage and parrot talking points that the election was rigged.

However, Giuliani’s conduct, and legal slip-ups, have drawn ridicule.

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that multiple members of Trump’s inner circle had told the president that his legal strike force was “making him look like an idiot,” according to the outlet.

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images Giuliani listens as Trump speaks in the White House Briefing Room on September 27, 2020.

On November 8, Giuliani hosted a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a Philadelphia garden centre, in an apparent mix-up with booking the luxury Four Seasons hotel.

On November 19, during another press conference, Giuliani sweated so profusely that black hair dye began running down his face.

Giuliani also used quotes from the movie “My Cousin Vinny” to support his claim that the election was fraudulent.

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Trump aides thought the press conference was “dangerous,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that day. “They’re waiting for the president to recognise that but he is not so far.”

However, on Monday, NBC News reported that Trump was losing patience with his legal team, with an official telling the outlet the president said they were “fools that are making him look bad.”

As of Thursday, none of the Trump campaign’s 22 legal challenges to the US election results have been successful.

Several have been thrown out, prompting calls for Giuliani to have his legal licence revoked.

On Tuesday, Democratic Party Congressman Bill Pascrell wrote to state bars in Arizona, Michigan, New York, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, asking for Giuliani and 22 other lawyers working for the Trump campaign, to be disbarred.

“The egregious pattern of behaviour by Mr. Giuliani to effectuate Mr. Trump’s sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life,” he said.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 9, 2020.

Inside the White House, reports have detailed how most of Trump’s closest advisors are actively avoiding his lawyers and trying to avoid discussing the election result at all.

According to The Daily Beast, a senior administration said in describing why US government, Republican Party, and Trump campaign resources are still spending time and money on Trump’s legal challenges: “Trump wants this to continue … [Basically] everyone else has to fake it.”

Giuliani has also committed to remaining the president’s friend and personal attorney when he leaves the White House, The Daily Beast said.

While Trump is yet to concede the election, he has reportedly accepted the loss in private.

Biden’s transition team has also begun its work, but Biden said Trump still won’t speak to him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.