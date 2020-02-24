Trump kicked off his India visit with roaring crowds, a stop at Gandhi's home, and a massive rally

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images From left to right: US First Lady Melania Trump (second-left), President Donald Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modiat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump arrived in India Monday morning to a whirlwind of adoring crowds and traditional sightseeing.

Trump is slated to spend two days in the country, including a tour of the Taj Mahal and a state dinner in New Delhi.

Reports ahead of the visit described the pains Indian officials had taken to beautify the city and energize crowds ahead of Trump’s visit, and photos from the first stops show the trip started off with a bang.

President Donald Trump arrived in India Monday morning for a two-day trip that marks his first state visit to the country while in office.

The president and first lady were set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enjoy a tour of the Taj Mahal, and attend a state dinner in New Delhi.

The trip is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees for Trump and Modi’s appearances together in the first visit by an American president since former President Barack Obama’s in 2015.

Here are the highlights from the highly anticipated trip so far.

Ahead of his arrival, Trump was at the centre of prayer rituals by Hindu Sena, a far-right Hindu group, who sought divine grace to unite the US and India.

Source: India Today

The Trumps landed in Ahmedabad, in western India, to be greeted by Modi amid decorations advertising the two leaders’ meeting.

The Trumps then accompanied Modi to Gandhi Ashram, a former home of Mohandas Gandhi.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Modi and the Trumps next to a charkha, or spinning wheel, during their visit to the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Associated Press reported that throngs of supporters lined the streets along Trump’s motorcade route from the airport.

The Trumps then removed their shoes before entering the ashram, where they donned traditional Indian cloth stoles around their necks and observed a charkha, the traditional wheel that came to be iconic with Gandhi for representing self-sufficiency in his time of protest.

The two leaders were then set to appear at the “Namaste Trump” gathering at an 11,000-seat cricket stadium in the area.

Ajit Solanki/AP Indians line up at the entrance to enter the Sardar Patel stadium to attend the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Source: Reuters

The ticketed event was expected to draw thousands more than the 100,000 participants which officials said had registered to greet Trump and line the streets upon his arrival.

Ajit Solanki/AP Indians display their passes as they arrive to attend the Namaste Trump event.

Source: Reuters

Reports ahead of the visit described Indian officials widening or re-laying roads, and investing millions of dollars to beautify the city ahead of the visit.

DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images Schoolchildren wearing paper masks of Trump and Modi at Bright Academy school in Siliguri on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Despite the revelry around the “Namaste” event, some protestors came out to reject Trump’s visit, sharply contrasting the glowing welcome officials had taken pains to set up in the city.

DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images Activists of left-parties shout slogans against Donald Trump’s visit to India in Guwahati on Monday.

Source: Reuters

