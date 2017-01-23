'Why didn't these people vote?': Trump lashes out at protestors, celebrities after rocky inauguration

Mario Tama/Getty Krista Bouton (R) hugs a friend during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning for some of his first comments on Saturday’s overflow anti-Trump marches around the US.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” tweeted the president.

Trump also commented on the television viewership numbers for his inauguration: “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!”

However, the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama was much more widely watched with nearly 38 million viewers.

The tweet echoes statements made by Trump’s White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, who used his first press briefing to berate journalists reporting on the underwhelming crowds at Trump’s Friday inauguration.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in-person and around the globe,” Spicer claimed without evidence, as photographs clearly show a significantly smaller turnout than in 2009. He accused certain reporters of intentionally trying to misrepresent the crowd as being small.

At a speech delivered to the CIA in front of a wall honouring CIA officers who have been killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Trump again defended his inauguration’s crowd size after promising to back the CIA “1,000%.”

“We had a massive field of people … Packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field,” said Trump at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

This prompted ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who served under President Obama, to say that Trump “should be ashamed of himself ” for using the occasion to rage against the media, calling it a “despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes,” according to his former deputy chief of staff, Nick Shapiro.

But Trump’s Sunday morning tweet characterised the event differently: “Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN!”

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama tear up while addressing Michelle in his farewell speech



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.