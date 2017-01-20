Trump reportedly wanted tanks and missile launchers at his inaugural parade -- but the military shot down the idea

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly wanted to include tanks and missile launchers during the inaugural parade Friday, sources told The Huffington Post.

According to the report, Trump’s team wanted to have the military featured front and center, typically seen in parades in Russia and North Korea.

“They were legit thinking Red Square/North Korea-style parade,” a source involved in Trump’s inaugural parade preparation told the Huffington Post.

A spokesperson for the US Defence Department did not comment on requests for military equipment, the Huffington Post said, deferring inquiries to the Trump transition team. Trump adviser, Boris Epshteyn, the transition team consulted with the military “to render appropriate honours,” the report noted.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Trump said he wanted the military to have a strong presence at his inauguration ceremony.

“That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military,” Trump said.

The armed forces are usually present at inaugurations to help with coordination and to provide music and participate in salute batteries and colour guards. A total of 5,000 service members will be participate at the event.

Although Trump’s inauguration won’t include tanks, it will feature feature five military flyovers with a total of 20 planes representing each branch of the armed services, the Huffington Post’s report said, citing a Pentagon spokesman.

The last time a presidential inauguration featured a military flyover was during President Harry Truman’s inauguration in 1949.

