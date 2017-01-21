LIVE: TRUMP TAKES WASHINGTON

Alex Wong/Getty Images Barack Obama (R) greets Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, shortly before Trump is sworn in as president on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump was inaugurated as America’s 45th president on Friday.

Trump was sworn in around 12 p.m. ET on the steps in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. A parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will soon follow.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the nation’s capital for the event, and there are some protests planned for the weekend.

Trump replaced outgoing President Barack Obama, who attended the festivities with the outgoing first lady and other past presidents.

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest developments as the day unfolds. Follow our live coverage below.

