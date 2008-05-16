Trump Dumps Palm Beach Mansion For $100 Million, Crows About It

The Donald is getting his price.



An oceanfront Palm Beach mansion Donald Trump owns is under contract for sale to an unnamed foreign buyer for $100 million – the property’s official asking price – according to sources close to the billionaire real estate mogul.

The 80,000-square-foot property at 515 N. County Road sits on 6 acres and has 475 feet of unobstructed oceanfront, making the price per linear foot $210,526. Read more

