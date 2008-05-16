Trump Dumps Palm Beach Mansion For $100 Million, Crows About It

Hilary Lewis

The Donald is getting his price.

An oceanfront Palm Beach mansion Donald Trump owns is under contract for sale to an unnamed foreign buyer for $100 million – the property’s official asking price – according to sources close to the billionaire real estate mogul.

The 80,000-square-foot property at 515 N. County Road sits on 6 acres and has 475 feet of unobstructed oceanfront, making the price per linear foot $210,526. Read more

 

