'TRUMP IMPEACHED': How newspaper front pages reacted to Trump's historic impeachment by the House of Representatives

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the final of two House of Representatives votes approving two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the US Capitol on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the US House of Representatives.

The house voted to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting up a trial in the Senate where Trump could be acquitted.

Newspapers across the US chose short headlines and dramatic pictures that focused on the historic moment that made Trump only the third-ever US president to be impeached.

Business Insider rounded up 13 of the most striking front pages, which you can see below.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives Wednesday night.

The House voted on two articles: The first, charging Trump with abuse of power, passed with 230 votes to 197 against; and the second, charging Trump with obstruction of Congress, passed with 229 votes to 198 against.

Both votes related to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who Trump asked to help gather information about 2020 Democratic presidential contender and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Next comes a trial in the Senate, where Trump will likely be acquitted by the Republican

Newspapers across the US focused on the historic nature of the moment, as Trump became only the third-ever US president to be impeached.

Business Insider rounded up the front pages of 13 newspapers around the country, which used just three different headlines between them to describe the momentous day in US history. Take a look at the front pages below:

The New York Times went for a bold, all-caps headline: “TRUMP IMPEACHED.”

The New York Times The first edition of Thursday’s New York Times.

The simple headline is a strategy that many newspapers used, including The Wall Street Journal. The paper used photos from the Capitol Hill vote as well as Trump’s rally in Michigan, which he held at the same time.

The Wall Street Journal

Trump used the rally to vilify Democrats, tout the strong economy, complement Republicans for sticking by him, and claim that he did nothing wrong.

USA Today made it even simpler …

USA Today.

… as did the New York Daily News, which also emphasised how unusual the event is.

New York Daily News

The Washington Post’s cover image featured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the adoption of the articles of impeachment.

The Washington Post

The Philadelphia Inquirer also used a photo from Trump’s rally, and highlighted the partisan nature of the House vote.

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The San Francisco Chronicle also used a picture of Pelosi, choosing one from her speech to media after the votes. It also highlighted key quotes from the day, including Pelosi saying: “Today we are here to defend democracy for the people.”

San Francisco Chronicle

Politico also kept the message simple …

Politico

… as did the Chicago Tribune …

Chicago Tribune

… and Texas’ Houston Chronicle, which also highlighted pro-impeachment demonstrations and the potential for voters to be fatigued over the issue in 2020.

Houston Chronicle

Using the same picture, The Boston Globe highlighted the vote margins, which saw Trump receive more votes for his impeachment than either Bill Clinton or Andrew Johnson.

The Boston Globe

The Tampa Bay Times used a picture of the chamber during the proceedings.

Tampa Bay Times

And Minnesota’s Star Tribune framed Trump’s moment in light of Clinton and Johnson, the only two other US presidents to ever be impeached, and the Senate trial still to come.

Star Tribune

