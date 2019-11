A whistleblower, a cover-up, and a quid pro quo: Here's everything we've learned from the impeachment inquiry

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

What started with an anonymous whistleblower’s complaint has now snowballed into a sprawling impeachment inquiry that poses the greatest threat yet to Donald Trump’s presidency.

This week, the House of Representatives will hold public hearings as lawmakers weigh whether to initiate a process that could ultimately result in Trump’s removal from office.

Scroll down to read everything we’ve learned so far from a cascade of testimony from top government officials who defied the White House to testify against the president.

Since House Democrats launched the investigation in September, a cascade of witnesses, from administration officials to career diplomats, have come forward to paint a damaging portrait of a concerted effort from the highest levels of the White House to leverage US foreign policy in exchange for information that would personally benefit the president.

Here’s what we know so far:

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.

The match that sparked the impeachment inquiry

The catalyst for the investigation was a whistleblower complaint that a US intelligence official filed against Trump accusing him of abusing his power by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

The whistleblower pointed to a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for corruption. Trump also asked Zelensky to look into bogus allegations that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election and that it did so to help Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.

The intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, deemed the complaint to be urgent and credible after interviewing several officials with firsthand information who corroborated the whistleblower’s allegations.

A White House summary of the phone call confirmed the allegations as well. According to the summary, Trump reminded Zelensky that “we do a lot for Ukraine,” which the Ukrainian president acknowledged before telling Trump Ukraine wanted to purchase more lethal weapons from the US. Trump then asked Zelensky to “do us a favour, though,” and investigate the Bidens. Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, had ordered a freeze on a $US391 million military-aid package to Ukraine, at Trump’s directive, days before the call. Ukrainian officials learned of the freeze in early August, shortly after the call.



Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens as President Donald J. Trump participates in a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The cover-up

After the phone call, top White House officials and lawyers went to extreme lengths to bury records of the conversation, which they believed showed the president violated the law.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council (NSC), directly listened in on the call and immediately raised concerns about it to John Eisenberg, the lawyer for the NSC.

Vindman testified that Eisenberg told him not to tell anyone about the conversation.

The transcript of the phone call was ultimately placed on the NSC’s top-secret codeword level server. The decision was highly unusual, given that the server is typically used to store information related to classified matters and US national security.

The shadow policy

Testimony from witnesses who have spoken to Congress so far revealed that the phone call was just one data point in a months-long, elaborate campaign in Ukraine that essentially consisted of two channels: a public one that involved routine foreign policy and diplomacy, and a private one in which Trump’s allies conditioned vital military aid and a White House meeting on Zelensky delivering Trump the political dirt he wanted.

The private channel was largely spearheaded by the following people: Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer; Gordon Sondland, the US’s ambassador to the EU; Kurt Volker, the US’s former Special Representative to Ukraine; Mulvaney; and Rick Perry, the outgoing energy secretary. Perry, Sondland, and Volker referred to themselves as “the three amigos” and positioned themselves early on as being in charge of Ukraine policy despite having very little foreign policy experience. Text messages involving Sondland and Volker show they were heavily involved in conveying to Zelensky’s aides that he would have to make a public statement committing himself to investigating the Bidens and Burisma in order to get security assistance and a meeting at the White House. Zelensky was gearing up to cave to Trump’s demands. The New York Times reported that Zelensky had scheduled a September 13 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakharia. But he narrowly got out of it because days before, on September 9, Congress learned of the whistleblower complaint. And on September 11, the US lifted the freeze on military aid.



Scott J. Applewhite/AP Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

The smear campaign against a widely respected ambassador

A big part of Giuliani’s pressure campaign involved engineering the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, the US’s former ambassador to Ukraine who was abruptly recalled from her position in May. Giuliani leaned on two of his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to try to get dirt on Yovanovitch from Ukraine in order to get her removed. Parnas and Fruman were recently arrested and charged with violating campaign finance laws in the US. Yovanovitch testified to Congress that Trump and Giuliani had been engaged in a smear campaign against her since the summer of 2018 because she refused to let Giuliani use the US embassy in Ukraine in his efforts to obtain dirt on the Bidens. She said she felt “shocked” and “threatened” by the attacks leveled against her. Yovanovitch also told Congress a top State Department official confirmed to her that she was being recalled despite having “done nothing wrong.” Ultimately, she said, she was removed based on “false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.” Multiple other officials, including Taylor and State Department official George Kent, have corroborated Yovanovitch’s claims and defended her record as a foreign service officer. Yovanovitch raised concerns about Giuliani before her ouster with senior State Department officials but despite having their own concerns, they didn’t think they could stop him. After Yovanovitch was recalled, the acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip T. Reeker told her Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “was no longer able to” protect her from Trump. Michael McKinley, who served as a top deputy to Pompeo, quit a few days before his testimony to Congress because of the State Department’s unwillingness to issue a statement supporting Yovanovitch. He also testified that several department employees had their careers derailed for political reasons.



AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Bill Taylor

The quid pro quo

Six people so far have confirmed the existence of a quid pro quo.

Gordon Sondland initially testified that there was no quid pro quo but went back and reversed his testimony after it was contradicted by other officials. Last week, Sondland acknowledged a September 1 conversation with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky, during which he said the “resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.” Sondland’s mention of the “anti-corruption statement” refers to Trump’s demand that Zelensky publicly say he was investigating Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company whose board employed Hunter Biden until this year.

initially testified that there was no quid pro quo but went back and reversed his testimony after it was contradicted by other officials. Last week, Sondland acknowledged a September 1 conversation with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky, during which he said the “resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.” Mick Mulvaney said during a news briefing that the Trump administration froze military aid because Ukraine was not investigating itself for interfering in the 2016 election, and it wasn’t probing a conspiracy theory suggesting it was hiding an incriminating server from the Democratic National Committee. “[Did Trump] also mention to me, in the past, that the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that,” Mulvaney told reporters last month. “But that’s it. And that’s why we held up the money. … The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation. And that is absolutely appropriate.” Mulvaney later walked back his statements, saying, “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”

said during a news briefing that the Trump administration froze military aid because Ukraine was not investigating itself for interfering in the 2016 election, and it wasn’t probing a conspiracy theory suggesting it was hiding an incriminating server from the Democratic National Committee. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that Sondland told Ukrainian officials on July 10 that Zelensky had to deliver “specific investigations to secure the meeting with the president, at which time [national security adviser John] Bolton cut the meeting short. Following this meeting, there was a scheduled debriefing during which Amb. Sondland emphasised the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens, and Burisma.” Vindman said he told Sondland his comments were inappropriate, as did Fiona Hill, who at the time was the senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs. Bolton, meanwhile, was so disturbed by the conversation that he told Hill to alert Eisenberg about it and inform him Bolton was not part of the “drug deal” Sondland and Mulvaney were “cooking up” in Ukraine.

testified that Sondland told Ukrainian officials on July 10 that Zelensky had to deliver “specific investigations to secure the meeting with the president, at which time [national security adviser John] Bolton cut the meeting short. Following this meeting, there was a scheduled debriefing during which Amb. Sondland emphasised the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens, and Burisma.” Bill Taylor , the US’s chief envoy to Ukraine, testified that he was told Sondland had explicitly told Yermak the military aid and White House meeting were predicated on Zelensky launching the investigations Trump wanted. It was Taylor’s testimony that prompted Sondland to go back and reverse his initial assertion that there was no quid pro quo.

, the US’s chief envoy to Ukraine, testified that he was told Sondland had explicitly told Yermak the military aid and White House meeting were predicated on Zelensky launching the investigations Trump wanted. It was Taylor’s testimony that prompted Sondland to go back and reverse his initial assertion that there was no quid pro quo. Tim Morrison , the NSC’s top Russia and Europe adviser who recently resigned from his position, was the one who told Taylor about Sondland’s conversation with Yermak. “I can confirm that the substance of [Taylor’s] statement, as it relates to conversations he and I had, is accurate,” Morrison testified.

, the NSC’s top Russia and Europe adviser who recently resigned from his position, was the one who told Taylor about Sondland’s conversation with Yermak. “I can confirm that the substance of [Taylor’s] statement, as it relates to conversations he and I had, is accurate,” Morrison testified. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump conveyed the quid pro quo to him in a phone call and that it involved the conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election. “I didn’t succeed” in convincing Trump to release the military aid, Johnson told the outlet. “But the president was very consistent on why he was considering it. Again, it was corruption, overall, generalized – but yeah, no doubt about it, what happened in 2016 – what happened in 2016, as relates? What was the truth about that?”

told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump conveyed the quid pro quo to him in a phone call and that it involved the conspiracy theory about Ukraine meddling in the 2016 election.

