Trump wants 'complete immigration histories' of anyone 'implicated in terrorist activity' since 9/11

Donald Trump on Monday called for the federal government to release “the full and complete immigration histories” of anyone “implicated” in terrorist activity since the 9/11 attacks.

“President Obama must release the full and complete immigration histories of all individuals implicated in terrorist activity of any kind since 9/11,” Trump said in prepared remarks delivered at Saint Anselm College.

He added: “The public has a right to know how these people got here. We have to screen applicants to know whether they are affiliated with, or support, radical groups and beliefs.”

Trump’s comments came on the heels of the worst terror attack on American soil since 9/11. In the deadliest shooting in US history, a lone gunman opened fire at an Orlando LGBTQ nightclub, killing 49 and wounding scores more.

In his speech, Trump returned to advocating for his plan to bar Muslims from immigrating to the US.

He blasted America’s “dysfunctional immigration system,” saying current screening processes do not “permit us to know who we allow into our country.”

“The only reason the killer was in America in the first place is because we allowed his parents to come here,” Trump said. “That is a fact, and it’s a fact we need to talk about.”

The gunman in the Orlando shooting was a US citizen born in New York whose parents were from Afghanistan.

Trump noted that he called for a ban on Muslim immigration after the terror attacks in San Bernardino, California. He was excoriated by critics, and his campaign eventually softened the rhetoric about the ban.

“I called for a ban after San Bernardino and was met with great scorn and anger,” Trump said.

“But now, many years, and I have to say, many years, but, many are saying I was right to do so, and although the pause is temporary, we must find out what is going on. We have to do it.”

He said the ban would be lifted once “as a nation we’re in a position to properly and perfectly screen these people coming into our country.”

Trump said that if he’s elected president, he will “suspend immigration from areas of the world where there’s a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe, or our allies, until we fully understand how to end these threats.”

“We cannot continue to allow thousands and thousands of people to pour into our country, many of whom have the same thought process as this savage killer,” Trump said. “Many of the principles of radical Islam are incompatible with Western values and institutions.”

NOW WATCH: Watch the Secret Service jump to protect Sanders after 5 protesters rushed the stage



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.