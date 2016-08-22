Donald Trump's new campaign team is hinting at softening its stance on immigration

CNN Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway in an interview on CNN.

Donald Trump’s campaign wavered Sunday on whether the Republican presidential nominee would implement the controversial “deportation force” Trump promised during the Republican presidential primary.

In a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump’s new campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, suggested the candidate’s proposed force, which would forcibly remove the approximately 11 million immigrants living in the US without permission, may be off the table.

“What he supports is to make sure we enforce the law, that we are respectful of those Americans who are looking for well paying jobs, and that we are fair and humane for those who live among us in this country,” Conway said.

When host Dana Bash asked specifically about the deportation force, Conway responded succinctly: “To be determined.”

Conway’s comments came a day after BuzzFeed detailed a closed-door meeting between Trump and his new Hispanic advisory team, in which the real-estate magnate appeared open to modifying some of his stricter immigration proposals — such as the deportation force. The Trump campaign quickly refuted the report, saying the Republican presidential nominee’s immigration position has not changed.

Even if the real-estate mogul does soften his immigration platform, it seems unlikely Hillary Clinton’s campaign will let voters forget Trump’s more controversial policy proposals.

In a statement Sunday, Clinton’s national Latino vote director, Lorella Praeli, noted that Trump’s hardline stance and rhetoric on immigration enforcement has been a pillar of his campaign.

“Whether Donald Trump’s immigration plan includes a deportation squad to forcibly remove millions of families from their homes has been asked and answered by the candidate himself time and time again. When someone running for president says he looks upon a plan called Operation Wetback favourably, we should believe him the first dozen times he lays out his intentions,” Praeli said.

