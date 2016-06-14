TRUMP: I'm not demonizing Muslims

Photo: Branden Camp/Getty Images.

Donald Trump fired back at Bill O’Reilly after the Fox News host asked Trump if his rhetoric in the wake of Sunday’s terrorist attack in Orlando could be demonizing to Muslims.

“Do you believe there is a danger now, that because of your hot rhetoric about the topic … you could be contributing to a demonization of all Muslims in general? Is that possible?” asked O’Reilly.

“No, just the opposite. I really believe it’s just the opposite,” Trump responded.

The question came after the presumptive Republican nominee hammered Clinton’s call for an increase in Syrian refugees admitted to the US, and sought to link refugees to terrorist attacks, echoing comments he made in a major speech earlier Monday.

“She wants a 500% increase in people coming in from Syria that are radical Islamists, OK, in many cases,” Trump said on “The O’Reilly Factor.”

O’Reilly interrupted, suggesting Trump was conflating two different groups of people.

“She’s allowing massive numbers of people to come in, and they’re not all radicalized and they’re not all terrorists, but it doesn’t take many, Bill.…” Trump responded. “You have many coming in, and they’re smart and they’re cunning and they know how to beat the system.”

Clinton’s campaign fired back at Trump in a statement Monday, accusing the businessman of taking “numerous liberties with the truth.” Her campaign objected to his claims the US has no system in place to vet prospective refugees, and that the perpetrator in the Orlando shooting was from Afghanistan.

The Orlando attack was carried out by Omar Mateen, a Muslim-American born in New York to Afghan immigrants.

NOW WATCH: Watch the Secret Service jump to protect Sanders after 5 protesters rushed the stage



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.