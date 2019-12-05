Trump publicly humiliated Melania's dad and kicked him off a golf course after he borrowed one of his signature red hats, former housekeeper says

AP President Donald Trump and his father-in-law, Viktor Knavs, right.

President Donald Trump scolded his father-in-law for using his red baseball cap while playing golf and kicked him off the course in a very public scene, his former housekeepers said.

Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales spoke with The Washington Post about their experience working at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The pair said Melania Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, borrowed the cap to play a round of golf in 2013, but when Trump saw that, he “blew up, and he ordered his father-in-law, in front of other golfers, to remove the hat and get off the course.”

“The whole world saw what Trump had done to his father-in-law,” Morales said. “[Knavs] was very embarrassed.”

The anecdote is part of a Post report on how Trump Organisation properties have relied on illegal labour for years.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump scolded his father-in-law for using his baseball cap while golfing and kicked him off the course in a very public scene, The Washington Post reported.

Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales were Trump’s personal housekeepers at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and told The Washington Post about its inner workings.

In 2013, Viktor Knavs, the father of Melania Trump, was halfway through a round of golf wearing one of Donald Trump’s discarded red baseball caps, Diaz and Morales told The Post, when the then-property developer noticed.

“When Trump spotted him on the fairway, he blew up, and he ordered his father-in-law, in front of other golfers, to remove the hat and get off the course,” The Post said.

The Trump Organisation The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Diaz and Morales were in the villa when Knavs returned, threw the hat on the ground and cursed Trump,” The Post wrote, citing the pair’s story.

“Nobody could wear the red hat but [Trump],” Diaz said.

Getty Trump playing golf in Scotland.

“The whole world saw what Trump had done to his father-in-law,” Morales added. “[Knavs] was very embarrassed.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “The assertions made for this story are not only false, they are a disgusting attempt at invading the privacy of the First Family.”

Diaz and Morales said they spoke out to expose the life of their former employer, now the US president.

“How can you know something so big, how someone – who goes on national television and says something – and you know it’s not true,” Diaz told The Post.

“Whether it’s the president or not, you have the responsibility to say no. To pass through this barrier of fear and say no,” she added.

The Post report says Trump’s properties have long relied on the labour of workers who are not permitted to work in the US to run smoothly.

The Post interviewed 48 people who said they worked illegally for the Trump Organisation at 11 properties across Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.