2 former immigrant housekeepers for Trump explained how they had to follow bizarre rules for setting out his Tic Tacs and testing his makeup

Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster The clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club is seen from the media van, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, Bedminster, N.J., before a President Donald Trump meets with state leaders about prison reform.

Two immigrants who worked as housekeepers at President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster while undocumented told The Washington Post they decided to speak publicly to expose his hypocrisy on immigration.

The women, Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales, also provided a number of odd details about what it was like working for Trump.

He had a number of peculiar rules, such as demanding that two-and-a-half containers of Tic Tacs and liquid makeup be set out for him, they said.

Two immigrants who worked as housekeepers at Trump Organisation properties while undocumented told The Washington Post a number of odd details about what it was like working as President Donald Trump’s personal maids.

Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales both came forward one year ago, telling The Post and The New York Times that they had been illegally employed at Trump properties, even despite the president’s constant invectives against illegal immigration.

They told The Post they decided to speak publicly because they wanted to expose his hypocrisy.

They also gave some insight into Trump’s personal habits and routines. For instance, Trump was known to love Tic Tacs, and demanded that the housekeepers set out exactly two full containers and one half-full container in his bedroom bureau.

They also said he favoured Bronx Colours makeup from Switzerland, which had to be set out identically to the Tic Tacs – two full containers and one half-full container.

Getty Images/Matt Sullivan U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Trump National Golf Club on July 16, 2017 in Bedminster, New Jersey

Diaz, who is now a permanent US resident, told The Post she used to smear a dollop of Trump’s liquid makeup on the back of her hand to ensure it was still fresh, and that housekeepers frequently had to get Trump new shirts because his makeup had stained the collars of his old ones.

They also said they were taught never to throw away Trump’s tiny slivers of Irish Spring soap. Instead, he would make known when he wanted to discard them.

The women also noted that Trump had been kind to them at certain points – Morales said Trump once grabbed her rag and began cleaning the top of a window that she was too short to reach.

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told The Post that the anecdotes were false, but did not explain which details were inaccurate.

“The assertions made for this story are not only false, they are a disgusting attempt at invading the privacy of the First Family,” she said. “This is not journalism – it is fabricated tabloid trash.”

In the year since Diaz and Morales went public with their stories, there have been “at least 18 firings at five golf courses in New York and New Jersey,” The Post reported. “At Bedminster, former workers estimate that 30 to 40 more undocumented employees were not asked back this spring.”

The newspaper reported that no known deportations have occurred due to Diaz and Morales’ actions.

