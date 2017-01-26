Trump Hotels is planning a massive US expansion

There may be a whole lot more Trump hotels in the US.

Speaking at an industry conference in Los Angeles, Eric Danziger, the CEO of Trump’s hotel management company, said that the firm is planning to triple the number of US locations, according to a report from Bloomberg.

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we’re in five,” said Danziger. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.”

Danziger said that Trump Hotels is already looking to expand with luxury properties in Dallas, Seattle, Denver and San Francisco according to Bloomberg. Additionally, the CEO said that plans to move into Hong Kong and some other international markets were no longer happening and the company’s expansion would be mainly US-focused for now.

Trump turned over his business to his sons Eric and Donald Jr. when he took over the Oval Office, however, his refusal to fully divest from his companies has raised serious conflict of interest and ethics questions.

