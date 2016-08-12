Guests at the new Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, will be able to sample fancy wines on a silver spoon

Facebook.com/trumpwashingtondc Dubbed ‘The Cortile,’ this atrium will be home to a luxe bar.

When the new Trump International Hotel opens in Washington, DC’s historic Old Post Office Pavilion on September 12, no lavish detail will be spared.

According to Travel Weekly, the hotel will have a glassy nine-story atrium, dubbed “The Cortile,” with a bar called OPO Bar & Lounge where guests can watch daily champagne saberings.

Also on offer in the atrium: ounce-size samplings of rare wines served on a silver spoon.

Though we’re not sure what benefits a silver spoon would bring to the taste of a fine wine, it’s sure to add a touch of elegance to an already swanky spot. Guests at the lobby bar can also order wines from the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, as well as other drinks.

“Beers are popular in Washington, and we will have local beers as well interesting ones like Belgium Trappist beer served in a goblet you can take home,” food and beverage director Daniel Mahdavian told Travel Weekly.

As for food, the menu will include a breakfast service with baked goods, as well as an afternoon tea service.

The hotel will also have its own BLT Prime steakhouse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.