Pillows, Pelosi, and 'Mr. President': 10 of the wildest moments from Trump's first rally since the impeachment inquiry

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

President Donald Trump hosted his first rally since the start of the impeachment inquiry in Minneapolis on Thursday, spending a sizable portion of the nearly two-hour rally diminishing the inquiry and attacking political opponents.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, opened the event, rallying a cry of “Lock him up,” in reference to Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Pence also reiterated the president’s promise to “drain the swamp.”

He subsequently spent the rest of his speech by lashing out at political opponents, insulting the media, and admitting that he wants someone to call him “Donald” instead of “Mr. President.”

Here are 8 of the wildest moments during Trump’s longest campaign rally to date.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It was quite a night.

President Donald Trump hosted his first rally since the start of the impeachment inquiry in Minneapolis on Thursday. He spent a sizable portion of the nearly two-hour rally attacking political opponents including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, opened the event, with a rallying a cry of “Lock him up,” in reference to Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, an homage to chants against former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Eric Trump continued after the chant to say that he doesn’t want to lock up Biden, instead “we’re just gonna beat the hell out of all of them,” referring to the Democratic candidate pool in the 2020 election.

Outside the arena, anti-Trump protesters also adopted the “Lock him up” chant, in reference to Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Crowd chanting “Lock him up” outside Target Center as trump supporters stream in.#trumpminneapolis pic.twitter.com/WvzUXTJ2Il — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 10, 2019

After Eric Trump spoke, Mike Pence took to the stage to comment on the last three years of the Trump-Pence administration – calling it “three years of action – as well as discussing health care for veterans. Pence also made a reference to “drain the swamp,” which was also repeatedly used by the president.



Read more:

21 of the most creative signs die-hard supporters have brought to Trump rallies



Trump began his portion of the rally by claiming that he had set a “record” attendance, a common refrain at many of his rallies. He spent the rest of his one hour and 40-minute speech lashing out at political opponents, insulting the media, and admitting that he yearns for someone to call him “Donald” instead of “Mr. President.” (The crowd obliged him with a chant of “Donald,” in response.)

Here are ten of the wildest moments of Trump’s first post-impeachment inquiry rally:

Trump mocked former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strozk, who were involved in an investigation of Russia in the 2016 election, dramatically imitating their romantic affair.

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

Trump makes fun of former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, dramatically depicting their romantic relationship. He then criticizes "phony polls" and "crooked writers." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

Trump bragged that “everybody looked at” his phone call with Ukrainian president Zelensky and deemed it “perfect.”

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Attendees watch a jumbo-tron before a rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. October 10, 2019.

It’s unclear who he was referring to.

The president then went on to insult Hunter Biden and his business tactics, calling him a “loser.”

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

He then went on to insult Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by saying Hunter’s father “was never considered smart.”

Trump repeated a story about meeting parents of fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base, noting that parents would “seem fine” and then “scream and cry.”

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

Trump is now talking again about Dover Air Force Base ceremonies for deceased soldiers, and how the plane flies in, this "big, incredible machine…so powerful, so big," and parents seem to him like they're doing "absolutely fine" but then "scream and cry" when the coffin comes. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

Trump went on to insult House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Leah Millis/Reuters A supporter wears a pin as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

“She’s either got one of two problems,” he said. She’s either really stupid, or she’s really lost it, or maybe there’s a certain dishonesty in there someplace.”

Trump then took a swing at Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. He also insulted the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, who displayed his opposition of the rally earlier Thursday.

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

Omar later responded to Trump’s comments over Twitter.

At his rally just now, Trump called me an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.” He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me. His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now: https://t.co/QdUrT9zJsr pic.twitter.com/Ik8I9zlRTf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 11, 2019

Trump complained to supporters that nobody calls him “Donald” anymore because he is president, so the audience chanted his name back at him.

Leah Millis/Reuters Supporters hold a hat and sign as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

Trump is telling the story about how his old friends are now "afraid" to speak to him because he's president, and won't call him "Donald" anymore, only president. "I WANT SOMEBODY TO CALL ME DONALD," he says. The crowd starts a loud DO-NALD chant. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

Trump criticised the Minnesota government for the large number of Somali refugees in the state. Though no direct mention was named, but Omar is a Somali refugee and became naturalized US citizen in her late teens.

Leah Millis/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., October 10, 2019.

Trump is criticizing the government for allowing large numbers of Somali refugees to come to Minnesota. He promises local governments a greater say in who gets to live there, then boasts of reducing refugee resettlement by 85%. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

Trump made repeated references to Michael J. Lindell and his company, My Pillow.

Getty Images

The pillow entrepreneur has been a major donor to the Trump campaign.

Trump is shouting about how the media supposedly said he couldn't get 270 electoral votes. He says he got a headache "almost as bad as listening to Mike's damn commercials about those pillows. Maybe I need one of those pillows to cure my headache. Does it cure headaches?" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

Trump: "Isn't it much better when I go off script? Isn't that better? So much better." (Cheers.) "It's just — it's just — hey folks, the greatest buyer of advertisements of the history of the world: Mike Lindell, My Pillow. I have never seen so many ads." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 11, 2019

My Pillow runs the bulk of its ads on Fox News.

When recounted that when asked what the toughest country to deal with was, Trump responded that it was the US.

Getty Images

“I said you’re not gonna believe this: it’s – the USA is the toughest nation to deal with! The USA. It’s true. Because we’re dealing with some very sick and deranged people.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.